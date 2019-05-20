Titan Project accepting applications from veterans for free roof replacement

WEST DES MOINES – A roofing company established by veterans is ready to give back to those who’ve served by offering roof replacement for two homes.

Michael Minard announced on Good Morning Iowa applications for veterans needing a roof replacement can now begin submitting clicking here.

One applicant will be selected from Des Moines and another in Council Bluffs. This is the first time the company has done two free roofs in one year.

Local 5 was there in November of 2018 when the company surprised a veteran from the Vietnam war on the east side of Des Moines with a free roof. See the entire project from start to finish here.