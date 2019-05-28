Toby Keith coming to 2019 Iowa State Fair

Country music fans and the Iowa State Fair are certainly a match made in concert heaven.

The Iowa State Fair announced Tuesday that Toby Keith will play the grandstand on August 12.

At the end of 2018, the “Red Solo Cup” and “I Love This Bar” singer celebrated the 25th anniversary of his debut No. 1 single, “Should’ve Been a Cowby”, with a track re-release.

Keith has visited the Iowa State Fair twice before, in 2002 and 2013.

Toby Keith with special guest Jimmie Allen

Monday, August 12, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets on Sale: Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at www.iowastatefair.org

or 800-514-3849

Tickets Prices: $20, $45, $55, $60