Tornado leaves behind path of debris in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY - The National Weather Service confirmed that at least one tornado touched down in northern Iowa on Monday afternoon.

A trail of debris and torn up buildings was left in the path of the tornado on the Floyd County Fairgrounds. Viewer video from Gina Wulff showed agriculture buildings ripped apart. People were already out trying to clear up what was left.

National Weather Service crews will assess the area on Tuesday.