CASS COUNTY – According to the sheriff’s department, a tornado was spotted southeast of Atlantic on Tuesday afternoon.

It touched down in a cornfield before 3 p.m. People in the county have been told to take shelter. No damage has been reported so far, but spotters are still watching the storm right now.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for our area. Tune in to Local 5 and https://t.co/tCS0qgmAKk for more info. pic.twitter.com/pfAoLnamRV — Local 5 Weather (@Local5Weather) July 16, 2019

