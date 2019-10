The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning that expired at 5:30 p.m. for the following counties: Dallas, Madison, Polk and Warren.

The strongest part of the cell was east of Winterset and moving towards Martensdale and Norwalk at 35 mph as of 5 p.m.

Downtown getting pounded right now. Hail just started. Mix of rain and hail @WxKanost @brandonlaw_wx pic.twitter.com/bn1El13Gcs — Matthew Judy (@matthewjudytv) October 1, 2019

South side of Des Moines near Wakonda from a former coworker — James Peterson — he is showing the layers here how it was built over time. Pretty crazy! pic.twitter.com/xgwVKiFVTa — Sabrina Ahmed (@SabrinaAtiya) October 1, 2019

