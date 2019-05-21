Tour the inside of the Facebook data center in Altoona Video

ALTOONA - Facebook officials allowed cameras inside the data center in Altoona on Tuesday as part of the company's announcement of its expansion project.

In May, Altoona city council members approved the site expansion. Right now, the facility is 2.5 million square feet. With the construction project, another one million square feet will be added. That means construction crews will be kept busy for the next three years.

The expansion marks nearly 10 years since the Altoona campus was constructed. The facility features the same Open Compute Project server designs and innovative outdoor-air cooling system that Facebook's other sites do, but it will also incorporate evolutionary improvements to the building design, networking architecture, and more.