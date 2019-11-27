Tracking holiday travelers at Des Moines International Airport

DES MOINES — With heavy snowstorms hitting cities like Denver and Minneapolis and high winds sweeping through central Iowa, Thanksgiving travelers have certainly had to stay aware of changing conditions.

Here's a quick spreadsheet for central Iowa travel conditions over the next few days. pic.twitter.com/UHmXn5Vj3e — Taylor Kanost (@WxKanost) November 27, 2019

Wednesday morning operations at the Des Moines International Airport seemed to be running smoothly for people ready to board flights.

“It doesn’t seem too busy, surprisingly,” said Kennedie King, who is traveling to Maui.

The airport is expecting more than 5,000 people to come through Wednesday, emphasizing that those catching a flight should arrive at least 90 minutes before your scheduled departure time.