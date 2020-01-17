Closings
There are currently 27 active closings. Click for more details.

LIVE UPDATES: Tracking Friday’s winter storm in central Iowa

Local News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

With snowfall beginning Friday morning and expected to continue throughout the afternoon and evening, Local 5 has you covered with the latest winter weather updates.

Snow will fall the heaviest in northern Iowa, where totals will likely reach 5-9″ with isolated spots possibly receiving 10″+.

Des Moines is forecast to receive 4-6″ of snow. Lower snow totals are expected in southern Iowa, but ice totals could be greater than 0.1″.

As always: Be safe, and be weather aware.

Iowa winter storm I-35
I-35 north near Exit 90

LOCAL 5 FORECAST: Snow, ice and wind expected to impact travel Friday and Saturday

Several cities issue snow ordinances, parking bans

Full list of weather-related closings and delays

How to “winterize” your car

©TEGNA Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Share this story