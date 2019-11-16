UPDATE: Highway 30 reopens after tractor vs. car accident near Jordan

JORDAN — Highway 30 westbound reopened after an accident involving a tractor and a car near Highway 17 between Ames and Boone closed it for about an hour.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol told Local 5 the accident happened around 5:30 Saturday evening.

A tractor pulling a grain-cart and a passenger car are the only vehicles involved.

Only minor injuries were reported. One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Highway 30 has since reopened. This may impact game traffic from Ames.