Traffic light on busy street destroyed from crash

WINDSOR HEIGHTS - A traffic light in a very busy area in Windsor Heights has been destroyed, and it may make things tough to navigate for drivers.

According to the Windsor Heights police department, a car was speeding at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday on 63rd Street, near Clark. The car turned on Clark, where the officer was sitting. The vehicle continued on Clark at a high rate of speed as the officer was attempting to turn around to pull the car over.

Officers were never in pursuit of the vehicle, as officers could not catch up to the vehicle to initiate a traffic pursuit. The vehicle weaved through streets in Des Moines before traveling southbound on Merle Hay at a high rate of speed. As officers traveled south on Merle Hay, officers found the vehicle had crashed at the intersection of Merle Hay and University. A white male took off from the area and officers detained a white female passenger.

Officers learned an infant was also in the car at the time of the incident. Police found the car involved was reported stolen out of Des Moines during the month of September. As a result of the crash, a traffic signal for southbound Merle Hay at University was destroyed. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes until the signal can be replaced