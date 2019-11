BOONE, Iowa — Boone County Dispatch was called to a train derailment in Boone just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday. No injuries have been reported.

The derailment happened near 1111 8th Street. The Hy-Vee store at that location was evacuated.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Boone Fire Department, Union Pacific, and Alliant Energy are currently on the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.