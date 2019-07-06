Truck slams into Des Moines hair salon overnight

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A local barbershop and hair salon was severely damaged after a truck slammed into the building late Friday night.

According to Des Moines Police, the incident occurred at 3505 SW 9th Street, at the Superior Cuts & Fashion store.

The driver of the truck told police that there was a mechanical issue in the vehicle that caused him to lose control and leave the roadway.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of the crash, but the building has sustained quite a bit of damage.

Police say the truck and trailer were both left in place until further assessment of the structure can be completed.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as we learn more about what happened.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story