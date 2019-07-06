Truck slams into Des Moines hair salon overnight

A local barbershop and hair salon was severely damaged after a truck slammed into the building late Friday night.

According to Des Moines Police, the incident occurred at 3505 SW 9th Street, at the Superior Cuts & Fashion store.

The driver of the truck told police that there was a mechanical issue in the vehicle that caused him to lose control and leave the roadway.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of the crash, but the building has sustained quite a bit of damage.

Police say the truck and trailer were both left in place until further assessment of the structure can be completed.

