Truck stop near Elkhart over capacity with semis Monday morning Video

ELKHART - Drivers looking to stop off before reaching the gates at I-35 North near Ames are finding it hard to park Monday morning.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, large truck parking at Dayton Road in Ames is reaching capacity Monday morning. The rest area on northbound I-35 near Elkhart is over capacity.

Ames Police advise that the Hilton Coliseum parking lot is an acceptable alternative for professional drivers until I-35 reopens.

DOT plows have been working for hours Monday morning, trying to clear state roads and I-35 north to the Minnesota border. Dozens of cars are stranded on the side of the road near the area because of blowing snow and huge snow drifts continuing to develop.

The DOT has not established a time for when I-35 North to the Minnesota border will be reopened.