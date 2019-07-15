Trucking company: Payment to laid-off employees could take at least 90 days

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — LME, Inc., a trucking company based out of Minnesota, has new information on Monday regarding its sudden closure that left a lot of Iowans without a paycheck and a job.

According to a new post on the company’s website, a lender is in control of the business finances.

“The lender must be paid all monies owed to the lender first before payment can be made to the employees,” the post reads. “This process will take at least 90 days if not longer. Updates will be provided over time.”

Local 5 On Your Side has been checking to see if LME filed the proper paperwork with the state of Iowa before it closed its doors on Thursday afternoon. According to the latest data, LME did not give the state a heads up about the layoffs or the closure of its offices in Iowa. A WARN is required by law. The Iowa Workforce Development investigates potential violations, though the results of such an investigation will not be made public until the investigation is over.

Local 5 will continue to follow this story and provide any more updates.