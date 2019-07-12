Trucking company suddenly shuts down, leaving many Iowa workers without a job

DES MOINES – A trucking company that employs many Iowans in central Iowa abruptly closed its doors this week, leaving many workers upset.

LME, Inc. wrote on its website, ” Effective immediately LME will no longer be accepting any pickups.”

Local 5 On Your Side received several messages from laid-off LME employees who were upset about what happened. They said they had not received any information or guidance from the company about severance pay or what happens next for them. Local 5 On Your Side called the Minnesota-based company and left a message.

According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, the company is registered but it is listed as inactive.

Local 5 On Your Side is speaking to a former employee today and will update this story with more information.