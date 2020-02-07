Turnout for 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses not record-breaking

DES MOINES — Fewer Iowa Democrats came out to the 2020 caucuses than 12 years ago when a majority of Iowans chose Barack Obama as their pick for president.

According to the results released from the Iowa Democratic Party, turnout was only up by a little more than 5,000 as compared to 2016. The latest numbers show that 176,436 Iowa Democrats caucused on Monday night. In 2016, 171,290 caucused, and in 2008, 239,872 participated.

For months, Iowa Democratic activists had been predicting record turnout, but that did not happen for the 2020 caucuses. As the first state in the nation to vote in the 2020 presidential election, some political analysts are voicing concern over the turnout numbers and what it could mean for participation elsewhere. Iowans are known for their activism and engagement in presidential politics, as candidates swarm the state for months before the first votes are cast.