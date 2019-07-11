Twenty One Pilots coming to Wells Fargo Arena

DES MOINES — Grammy Award-winning musical duo Twenty One Pilots just announced an October 25 stop at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines as part of their global ‘Banditø Tour’.

People can register now through 11:59 p.m. on July 14 to receive a code that will have access to purchase tickets before the general public starting on July 16 at 10 a.m. through July 18 at 10 p.m. on Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform.

All remaining tickets will be released to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 19 and can be purchased at Hy-VeeTix.com, the Wells Fargo Arena ticket office, by phone at 844-55-HYVEE or any Des Moines area or Ames Hy-VeeTix.com locations.

