DES MOINES — Two suspects are in custody, following a bank robbery on Des Moines’ north side Thursday.

Officers said it happened just after 1:15 pm at a bank near 2nd Avenue and Euclid.

They said the two suspects were later taken into custody on I-235 westbound at East University. They said there were no injuries and no chase.

