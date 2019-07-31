Two arrests made by Iowa State University police

AMES — Iowa State University Police arrested two individuals Tuesday night.

35-year-old Donavon Eugene Harris of Fairfield was arrested on Lincoln Way and South Riverside Drive around 2:30 a.m. Harris is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, two possessions of a controlled substance, concealing a knife between five and eight inches, and for operating while intoxicated. A report has been completed.

45-year-old Michael Shane Coffman of Ames was arrested for assault on Welch Avenue and Mortensen Parkway. He is charged with assault, going armed with intent, 2nd degree harassment, 5th degree criminal mischief, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. A report has been completed for this as well.

ISUPD’s daily log also shows that officers responded to 58 calls of service Tuesday. A total of 10 charges were filed.