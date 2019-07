CENTRAL IOWA – Two cyclists on RAGBRAI were injured on Tuesday’s ride.

According to a MercyOne spokesman, a 22-year-old male with head injuries was flown from outside of Indianola by Mercy Air One. The second person was injured bad enough to be sent by ambulance to Mercy in Des Moines. We don’t know the age or sex of that cyclist.

Local 5 has reached out to the Iowa State Patrol for more information on the incidents.