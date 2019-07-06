Two dead after Hardin County car accident

This story was updated July 6. The driver at fault was incorrect in the original story.

IOWA FALLS — Two Hampton residents are dead after a crash at the intersection of Highway D-25 and Highway 65 south of Iowa Falls Friday night.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 63-year-old Kevin Barz of Hampton was traveling eastbound in a 2017 GMC Acadia on D-25. 16-year-old Dawson Kitzman of Beaman was traveling north on Highway 65 in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado.

According to the patrol, Kitzman failed to stop and yield and struck the SUV transporting Barz and his wife, 49-year-old Julia Barz. Both vehicles entered the northeast ditch of the intersection. The Silverado also struck a utility pole.

Kevin and Julia Barz were pronounced dead after the accident. Neither were wearing a seatbelt.

Kitzman and his two passengers, 16-year-old Kade Manship of Eldora and 17-year-old Justin Mesch of New Providence, were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. All three were wearing seatbelts.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by Iowa Falls Police, Iowa Falls Ambulance, Iowa Falls Fire, Alden Fire, Hardin County Sheriff, and Hardin County Emergency Squad.

The Iowa State Patrol originally said Kevin Barz failed to stop and yield. They corrected themselves in a release later Saturday afternoon.