Two Des Moines men arrested on drug charges after posting picture with a gun

On Saturday evening, Clive police arrived at the home of a man who had reportedly posted pictures of himself online with a gun.

The officers were permitted entry into the home, and when they entered, they immediately smelled marijuana.

The wanted subject, 21-year-old Logan Tish, who was also wanted on a harassment charge, came out of his bedroom, was told about a warrant that had been taken out on him, and was take into custody.

When Logan’s brother, 20-year-old Dalton Tish, also emerged from the bedroom, the officers asked about drugs in the house, and Dalton gave them a location.

He led the officers to two small bags of marijuana, two MDMA or Ecstasy pills, and what was later determied to be 72 Xanax pills.

The officers were given consent to search for a possible gun. Additional drug paraphernalia was found, but no gun.

When Dalton admitted to being the owner of the drugs and paraphernalia, he was taken to Polk County Jail.