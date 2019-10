Two drivers were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

According to police, the crash occurred at 11:09 p.m. in the 2800 block of I-235 heading westbound. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but police say alcohol and excessive speed appear to be contributing factors.

