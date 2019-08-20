Two house fires reported in Polk County, one from lightning strike

POLK COUNTY – Polk County deputies and several other law enforcement agencies responded to two house fires early Tuesday morning.

According to Polk County law enforcement, dispatch got a call about 7:50 a.m. to a fire on NE 6th Court in Des Moines. Polk County Deputies arrived and could see smoke and flames coming from the structure. The Saylor Township, Ankeny, Altoona, and Deleware Township Fire Departments were on scene. An adult male and adult female suffered minor injuries.

Earlier in the morning, a little before 6:30 a.m., emergency responders went to a report of a house fire from a lightning strike at 1212 NW 7th Ct in Grimes. Polk County Deputies responded along with Johnston / Grimes, Granger, Polk City, Saylor Township, and Urbandale Fire Departments. All the residents in the home were able to evacuate without injuries.