Two hurt in early-morning shooting

CLIVE — Two people were shot in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning.

A witness told Clive police they saw two cars driving southbound on 114th St. just north of University. A person in one of the cars stuck a handgun out the window and fired multiple times at the car next to it. The two cars then went opposite directions on opposite directions.

A 21-year-old man and the other was a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds came to Methodist Hospital just before 4:00 a.m. Saturday. The car they arrived in had multiple bullet holes in it.

The victims’ injuries weren’t life-threatening, but they were not cooperative with investigators. The car was impounded for evidence.

Investigators are still looking into this case. Anyone with any potential information about it is encouraged to call the Clive Police Department at (515) 278-1312.