Two men now suspected of breaking into second central Iowa courthouse

DES MOINES — A pair of men allegedly hired to test the security of Iowa’s Judicial Branch have been named suspects of a second courthouse break-in.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Justin Wynn and 43-year-old Gary Demercurio were captured on surveillance footage breaking into the Polk County Courthouse around midnight on September 9.

A small electronic device with the company logo “Coalfire” was found inside the courthouse during the investigation, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The two are also believed to have broken into the Dallas County Courthouse the morning of September 11. While no charges have been filed in Polk County, the pair has been charged with Burglary in the Third Degree and Possession of Burglary Tools in Dallas County.

According to a Dallas County criminal complaint, Demercurio and Wynn stated they were contracted to break into the building to check on its security.

They were “employed by a company that has been contracted … to attempt to gain access to the building and to check out law enforcement response time,” according to the complaint.