Two people hurt in stabbing in Oskaloosa; suspect accused of attempted murder

OSKALOOSA — A man is facing an attempted murder charge, following two stabbing incidents in Oskaloosa Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of South 4th Street just before 4:30 a.m., where they say a woman was found stabbed in the head and neck. She was taken to the hospital, and has critical injuries.

A little later before 6:45 a.m., Oskaloosa Police were called to the 200 block of South Market Street for a fight. They found another victim with serious injuries to the neck, and he was taken to the hospital.

Police later arrested the suspect, Robert Powell. Powell is currently being held at the Mahaska County Jail.

