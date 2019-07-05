Two people in hospital after single-vehicle crash near Granger

A man and a woman are in the hospital after they were involved in a single-vehicle crash near Granger on Thursday evening.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say the crash happened around 6:40pm Thursday along the ramp from southbound Highway 17 onto Highway 141 near Granger.

When authorities arrived at the scene they discovered that the vehicle had left the roadway and rolled several times.

There was a man and a woman inside the vehicle at the time. Deputies say the man was taken to the hospital via Air Ambulance while the woman was taken to the hospital via ground ambulance.There is no word on the condition of either person at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The intersection has since been reopened.