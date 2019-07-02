Two people killed in Mahaska County accident

MAHASKA COUNTY — Two people are dead after an accident on Highway 92 Monday morning.

According to the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, local officials were called to the scene of an accident on Highway 92 around 10:15 a.m. Monday.

When first responders got there, they saw a pickup truck had crossed the center line and collided with a semi-tractor/trailer.

The driver of the pickup, according to authorities, was 32-year-old Chase VonLienen of North Liberty. Traveling with him was 40-year-old Bobbie Jean Milford of Wellman. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-tractor/trailer—55-year-old Scott Wagg of Washington, Iowa— was not injured.

The pickup truck was a complete loss, according to investigators. The investigation into the crash continues.