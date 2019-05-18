Two people killed, two injured in Cedar Rapids shooting

UPDATE: Cedar Rapids Police have identified the two dead victims as Matrell Johnson and Royal Abram, both 18-years-old. The third victim is a 19-year-old woman who is still in the hospital tonight.

CEDAR RAPIDS – Police officers received reports of a shooting incident that occurred in the Iowa Smoke Shop parking lot at 70 Kirkwood Court SW shortly after 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived on scene and found three victims that had sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds. Two of the victims have died.

A short time later, police officers were notified that an additional victim with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital. The victim’s injuries are considered life-threatening. The victim is believed to have been transported by private vehicle from the scene of the shooting at 70 Kirkwood Court SW.



Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that the victims were in a vehicle in the Iowa Smoke Shop parking lot. An individual approached the vehicle and multiple shots were fired into the vehicle.



There is an active, ongoing investigation. At this time, it appears that this was a targeted attack and is not related to an earlier shooting that was reported in the 100 block of 29th Street Drive SE.



Anyone with information about the shooting incident at 70 Kirkwood Court SW is encouraged to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.

