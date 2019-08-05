Two people recovering following overnight shooting

DES MOINES– Two people are in the hospital this morning following an argument overnight in Des Moines.

Around 12:45 a.m., an argument ensued between a man, woman and a suspect at Creative Visions located at 1300 block of 13th street. Police say the suspect is an associate of the victims.

The male victim was shot in the stomach and the female victim was shot twice in the leg. The victims were both taken to Mercy and Iowa Methodist Medical Center with non-life threatening wounds.

No arrests have been made and the identities of the victims has not been released.