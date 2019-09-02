Two people sent to the hospital after motorcycle crash in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES – Two people were sent to the hospital after a bad crash involving two motorcycles on Monday afternoon.

When Local 5 arrived at the scene, our crew saw two motorcycles involved in a crash. One male and one female were sent to the hospital. They were on the same bike. The rider on the other motorcycle is ok. Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened.

Police officers were still working the scene as of 1:30 p.m. Part of University Avenue in West Des Moines was shut down because of the crash.