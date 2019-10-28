Two rounds of snow possible this week

Abnormal cold and unusually early snow will make this week feel more like Christmas than Halloween.

A wintry mix will begin in central Iowa Monday evening around 6 p.m. The mix will transition to all snow around 8-9 p.m. and should stick around central Iowa through about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

A stretch of south central to east central Iowa could receive 1-2″ of snow. The rest of the state including Des Moines can expect less than 1″.

Most of Iowa is forecast to receive less than 1″ of snow Monday night.

Travel impacts should be minimal since road surface temperatures are still above freezing.

After a dry break on Tuesday, another storm could impact central and southern Iowa late Wednesday through Thursday morning.

There are still questions about how much snow we will get, but this has the potential to produce heavier snow than the first round. Several inches of snow will be possible in southeast Iowa.

High temperatures this week will only be in the 30s and 40s – about 20-25 degrees below average for late October. Overnight lows all week will be in the 20s.