Two sentenced to prison on federal pornography charges

COUNCIL BLUFFS — Two men who communicated with and distributed photos and videos of minors have been sentenced to prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

39-year-old Brian Lee Rhodes and 46-year-old Jeremy Eugene Jameson were sentenced Wednesday for child pornography-related offenses. Each defendant had pleaded guilty to their charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says in March of 2018, a concerned parent made a report to the Creston Police Department regarding an inappropriate conversation she found on her 11 year-old daughter’s Facebook account with Rhodes. During a search of Facebook accounts created by Rhodes. officers located conversations with other minors in which Rhodes asked the minors to send him inappropriate images and videos.

The Douglas County (NE) Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation also received a tip from Facebook that Rhodes, through a fraudulent Facebook account, sent Jameson an image of child pornography.

Rhodes was sentenced to 30 years in prison on each of three counts of Coercion and Enticement of a Minor, and 20 years in prison for one count of Distribution of Child Pornography. The sentences will run concurrently.

Rhodes’ imprisonment will be followed by a 15-year term of supervised release on each count, also to run concurrently.

Jameson was sentenced to 35 months in prison, to be followed by a term of supervised release of five years for Access with Intent to View Child Pornography.

The case was investigated by the Creston Police Department, Atlantic Police Department, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation – Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and the Douglas County (NE) Sheriff’s Office.

The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.