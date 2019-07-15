Two seriously injured after vehicle rolls multiple times in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY– Two people are seriously injured after their vehicle rolled multiple times in Buchanan County.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s office says it happened Saturday night at 7:50 on Highway 20 near the Winthrop exit.

They also say that the vehicle was heading eastbound when it crossed the median into the westbound lanes. It then rolled several times before landing in the north ditch.

Two people were airlifted with serious injuries. Their identities are being withheld until family members are notified of the incident.