Two teens arrested in burglary and shots fired case in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE — Two teenagers are in custody tonight, after Fort Dodge Police accused them in a pair of burglary and shots fired incidents.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of 10th Avenue January 15, where they say money, a firearm and other items were taken. Police said the stolen firearm was either given away or sold to another child.

During the investigation, they say another firearm was stolen from the 1300 block of 6th Avenue.

On January 17, Fort Dodge Police responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of G Street, where they found a vehicle and home were hit. Nobody was reported hurt in those incidents.

Police then linked those incidents to two teenagers, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old child. They have been taken to the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora. Their names haven’t been identified.