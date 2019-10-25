Two teens arrested in connection to Des Moines skywalk assault case

DES MOINES— Two teens have been charged in connection to the assault of a young couple in a downtown Des Moines skywalk.

18-year-old Jeffrey Lionel Smith, Jr. has been charged with one count of Assault Causing Injury. Officers said a 13-year-old boy has been referred to Juvenile Courts on the same charge. Both are Des Moines residents.

The assault happened on the evening of October 12. The victims, 21-year-old Devin Radcliff and 19-year-old Georgina Llambias, said they sustained multiple injuries after a group of juveniles allegedly attacked them on a skywalk near the YMCA.

Both were transported to MercyOne in Des Moines for treatment.

Des Moines police said they were able to find the two teens by searching through video surveillance and conducting multiple follow-up interviews.

Police are still investigating the incident.