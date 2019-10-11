U of I Stead Family Children’s Hospital thanks Carson King for raising over $3 million

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital extended a warm “thank you” Friday to the man who raised over $3 million dollars for the kids.

Carson King’s sign for beer money turned into a huge fundraiser for the hospital after “College GameDay” came to Ames for the Cy-Hawk game on September 14.

“I think so many people joined on board with donating because … I don’t know, they see such a great cause and they just want to support it,” King said Friday during a presentation at the hospital. “It unites the state and the country and it just shows that all these kids and their families are fighters, and that people are there for them.”

"Thank you for what you have done for the kids like me": Camdyn Reisner of Dubuque, a 2017 kid captain, thanks @CarsonKing2 and all of those who donated to @UIchildrens. #FTK #IowaNice pic.twitter.com/2mXXsFxrSo — Mario Rossi (@mariovrossi) October 11, 2019

King reached the $3 million by October 2.

“The funds will help us provide the best care possible for our patients,” University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said in a statement. “We are grateful to be part of such a spontaneous, remarkable occurrence that brought together so many people. One simple act of kindness sparked a nationwide cause behind which we could all unite – helping children heal.”

The University of Iowa says money raised will be used to benefit pediatric patients, however, King will be able to determine exactly how he would like the hospital to direct the funds.

