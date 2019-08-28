U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe to speak at Drake University

United States women’s soccer team member Megan Rapinoe holds the Women’s World Cup trophy as she celebrates in front of the media after arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

DES MOINES — Fresh off an international championship at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, U.S. Women’s National Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe will speak at Drake University’s 41st Bucksbaum Lecture.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 18 at the Knapp Center (2525 Forest Ave). It is free and open to the public.

“Rapinoe and her twin sister Rachel started the company Rapinoe SC, a soccer and performance training and lifestyle apparel business,” Drake University said in a statement. “The mission of their brand is to help people of all ages and backgrounds reach their full potential and Be Your Best You, both on and off the field.”

Previous speakers at the Martin Bucksbaum Distinguished Lecture Series include Neil deGrasse Tyson, Dr. Maya Angelou, Bob Costas, Ken Burns and Earvin “Magic” Johnson.