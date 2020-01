DES MOINES — Des Moines police are looking for two people Friday night after they say an Uber driver was robbed at gun point.

According to police, the incident happened near 20th St. in Des Moines.

Police said they are looking for two African-American male suspects.

The suspects ran on foot and are still at large.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Local 5 will update with any further information released.