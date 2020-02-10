Underage kids are choosing hard alcohol over beer, and it’s a problem in Iowa

DES MOINES — A group of teens from Eastern Iowa made their way to Des Moines Monday to talk to lawmakers about some of the substance abuse issues that they see.

The Iowa Alliance of Coalitions for Change brought the students to Des Moines. They’re a statewide group that’s pushing to stop substance abuse in Iowa.

Their main issue that they are paying close attention to is middle school drinking. A recent study shows that the number of teen drinkers has dropped over the years, however middle school drinking has increased.

Those kids are also drinking hard alcohol rather than beer.

Jennifer Husmann with the Iowa Alliance and Coalition for Change says something needs to be done.

“They’re drinking more hard liquor than beer. I mean, those kinds of things we’re seeing, you know we need to get on top of this and do what we can now, before we see our numbers that were decreasing, you know, start to go back up,” she said.

Leaders say that allowing gas stations to sell hard liquor made it more available in homes.

Lawmakers are keeping an eye on this trend, especially since they’ve been working hard to stop underage drinking over the years. The Iowa Alliance of Coalitions for Change is asking them for more money for prevention coalitions in every county.

They say Iowa profited around $30 million more in alcohol sales last year compared to other years, so they want a third of it.

“There’s a vast majority of counties that do not have active youth substance abuse prevention coalition,” Husmann said to KCRG’s Phil Reed.

“We don’t even have enough you know to keep those things going right now, a lot of us are depending on federal funding that ends after ten years. We think we need to solve this issue within our state rather than rely on federal funding that goes away.”

The money wouldn’t just be for an alcohol curriculum, it would also include vaping and marijuana.