Understanding the internet and how it’s protected

DES MOINES– This Saturday, Oct. 19, middle school and high school students can learn how the internet works and how it’s through cybersecurity at Central Con.

“Central Con is basically an intro to cybersecurity program,” said Ethan Comisky, a student of the Cybersecurity Program at Central Campus, “It’s an event where you can go there to learn about cybersecurity, information technology through interactive presentations and hands on learning.”

Central Con is a free event happening Saturday, October 19 starting at 9 am at Central Campus located at 1800 Grand Avenue in Des Moines.

Students can register online now and pizza will be provided for lunch.