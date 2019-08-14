Unique prize on the line for those who showcase hometown pride

DES MOINES — Iowa communities have a chance to not only show off their hometown pride, but also win a new water tower designed by a local artist.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa Finance Authority and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced the “Home Town Water Tower Contest” Wednesday. The competition comes after Drinking Water Day was observed at the Iowa State Fair.

To enter, communities need to create a video, no longer than two minutes, that showcases their hometown pride and features a water element in their community.

Video submissions will be accepted on the Iowa Finance Authority and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Facebook pages August 19 through September 30.

A public vote to be held October 1-11 will determine the winning video.

