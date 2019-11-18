United Airlines debuts first-of-its-kind airplane

DES MOINES — United Airlines unveiled a first-of-its-kind airplane at the Des Moines International Airport on Monday.

The airline says the new regional jet includes a first-class cabin and fewer seats. It also says it’s the world’s only 50-seat regional aircraft to offer true first-class seating and other premium features throughout.

An area that will really stand out for customers is the carry-on storage. Sarah Murphy with United Express says customers can fit all of their carry-on items on the plane.

There are also self-serve refreshment centers with snacks and beverages.