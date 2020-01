DES MOINES — The Star Wars painted aircraft made a stop in Des Moines Wednesday morning for it’s first time.

United Airlines announced in October that they joined forces with Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker to create Star Wars painted Boeing 737-800 giving customers a galaxy-filled experience.

The Star Wars themed plane landed at the Des Moines International Airport overnight Tuesday and was scheduled to head to Chicago.

Check out the photos of the Star Wars themed plane here: