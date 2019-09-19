United Soccer League eyes Des Moines as a future home

The United Soccer League (USL) is considering Des Moines as a future home of a professional level USL Championship club.

The USL has 36 clubs across the United States and has a reach of more than 84 million people.

The announcement was made Wednesday night by Kyle Krause, chairman and CEO of Krause Group, and Greg Edwards, president and CEO of Catch Des Moines.

The agreement is contingent upon the development of a home stadium.

The requirements for the stadium include public-private partnership funding. The proposed stadium plan includes at least 6,000 seats, 18 suites, club seating and a fan zone.

According to the press release, the proposed stadium would generate approximately $9.9 million each year and expect the stadium to create a $2.3 million increase to central Iowa.