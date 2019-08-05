UnityPoint Health closing OB unit and Women’s Health Clinic in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN – Citing a 45 percent decrease in births, UnityPoint Health in Marshalltown is closing its obstetrics unit and Women’s Health Clinic next month.

According to a release from the company, “Over the last several months, UnityPoint Health – Marshalltown has worked with nationally known health care consultants to carefully assess and evaluate data around the services that are needed and supported in the community. This data helped guide an intentional redesign of UnityPoint Health – Marshalltown. The health care needs of Marshalltown have changed over the years, and health care organizations need to adapt offerings around what the community actually uses and needs.”

Based on changing community need, patient preference and a provider shortage, according to UnityPoint, the obstetrics unit and Women’s Health Clinic in Marshalltown will close on September 30. Women’s, pediatric and infant care will still be offered within UnityPoint Health clinics in Marshalltown, Tama/Toledo, State Center, and Conrad. This is the last and final service that will be closing for the foreseeable future.

According to UnityPoint, “there simply aren’t enough women choosing to deliver locally. Over the last six years, there has been a 45% decrease in the number of births at UnityPoint Health – Marshalltown and, in March, the hospital recorded the lowest number of deliveries (18) in its history. It’s clear OB/GYN patients are already selecting Ames and Des Moines for their care.”

The UnityPoint Health – Marshalltown Emergency Department doctors are trained to care for women and infants in emergency situations, including labor and delivery and, if needed, the EMS team can quickly transport patients to a higher level of care, according to UnityPoint.