UnityPoint Health set to introduce a new urgent care model in central Iowa

DES MOINES —UnityPoint Health is announcing the opening of a new model of walk-in care. The facility will open in West Des Moines in just a few days.

Unity Point says it is excited to launch a new model of walk-in care with UnityPoint Clinic® – Express. Unity Point says this new clinic model is located at 180 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines next to Jordan Creek Town Center. According to information released from Unity Point, it will provide people of all ages a more convenient and personalized walk-in care option for them and their loved ones.

Opening September 23rd, the UnityPoint Clinic Express will focus on a reimagined, time-saving process designed to enhance the walk-in care experience.

“We are thrilled to offer this new service in Central Iowa. The difference with Express is the level of quality care we provide while offering a more convenient option for people and families on tight schedules. These new clinics provide fast care, X-ray on-site, lab services and medications you can receive before you leave – all under one roof,” says Mike Namanny, Vice President of Clinic Operations, UnityPoint Clinic.

The Express model of care is a concierge service with a goal of door-to-door service in around 30 minutes. Express will feature specially trained clinical care attendants. Unity Point says the medical professional will greet everyone entering the clinic and remain with them throughout the visit. Clinical care attendants are trained to help with every step in the patient experience process including registration, vitals, symptom assessment and laboratory or x-ray services, while working with a physician or nurse practitioner for diagnosis and treatment.

“People are busy – work, school, kids’ activities and everything else that fills our day make it challenging to find time for healthcare,” says Namanny. “We want to offer another option to meet our patients’ needs and help them get the care they need to feel better and get back to their lives.”

On-site prescription medications will also be available to help eliminate the need for an extra visit to a pharmacy. Unity Point says people may also reserve their spot online at unitypoint.org to shorten the amount of time spent at the clinic. The experience will also include personal and thoughtful amenities like complimentary ice packs, warm blankets, hot tea and complimentary WiFi internet service.

Unity Point says the new Express location will be open 8am-8pm, every day and 365 days a year.