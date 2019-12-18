University of Iowa holds press conference following passing of Hayden Fry

IOWA CITY — Hayden Fry, the legendary head football coach for the University of Iowa for 20 seasons, passed away Tuesday night at the age of 90.

Former players and coaches from Fry’s time in Iowa City voiced their condolences overnight for the man who coached the Hawkeyes to three Big Ten championships and three Rose Bowl appearances.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz, who passed Fry in all-time wins at the school in 2018, spoke at a Wednesday afternoon at a university press conference.

It may only be a 5 second sound bite. But Kirk Ferentz summed up the feeling of losing Coach Fry for every Iowa player, coach, or fan that knew Hayden Fry @weareiowa5news #Local5Sports pic.twitter.com/nAcQ1Vibpe — Jonathan Schaeffer (@J_SchaefferWOI) December 18, 2019

“With our family at his side, Hayden Fry, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away following a lengthy battle with cancer,” Fry’s family said in a statement. “We are comforted in our faith and knowing that Hayden is no longer suffering and resides now in heaven with our Lord.”