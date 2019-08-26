University of Iowa police looking for man who entered a student’s dorm room

IOWA CITY – University personnel sent out a warning to students at the University of Iowa after an incident in a dorm room last week.

According to a message sent to students, school officials got a report of a man who entered a room in a residence hall during the early morning hours of August 22. The male subject apparently grabbed a sleeping subject’s ankles and blanket but took off when he was confronted.

The incident remains under investigation. Police are encouraging all students to lock their doors.

Another incident was reported to police on campus over the weekend. A call was received about a person with a gun near the pharmacy building. Multiple agencies responded to the incident and found the person. Upon further investigation, it was found that the individual had been misidentified as handling a gun.